GERVAIS WALLACE BREKKE March 5, 1920 - May 18, 2020
Gervais passed away on May 18, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community, McLean, VA. She was born on March 5, 1920, in Orangeburg, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, RADM William C. and Gladys Wallace, her sister, Gladys (Goldsmith), and beloved husband of 64 years, Nils G. Brekke. She is survived by her son, Tron Brekke, daughters, Gervais Brekke and Linda Brekke, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Gervais graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1940, where she was the first female Head Cheerleader and member of the Tri-Delt sorority. She worked at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio in Washington, DC, where she met her future husband. Subsequently, she taught 5th grade at Sheridan School in the District for 21 years. Throughout her life, Gervais loved dance - ballroom, professionally in her early years, and tap with the 60 Karats in the Washington area and another group in Sun City Centre in Florida until age 95. With her husband, she loved travelling throughout the U.S. and the world, sailing on the Chesapeake and in the Caribbean, dancing at Latin clubs in Little Havana, and making new friends wherever she went. Most of all, Gervais loved and was devoted to her family. She was the epitome of a "Southern Belle," elegant and classy, and will be greatly missed. Private inurnment will be held at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina at a later date. Please leave condolences and memories of Gervais atwww.murphyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.