GERVIS MULLINS

GERVIS H. MULLINS
of Frederick, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leafie Mullins; loving father of Randall Mullins (Lucy), and James Mullins (Nancy); brother of Peggy Mullins Bentley, the late Sandra Griggs, the late Wilburn Mullins, and the late Mona Tucker; grandfather of Jeffrey Mullins, (Lisa), Jeremy Mullins, (Maegan), Lindsay Mullins, and the late Tammetha Mullins; great grandfather of Christina Selby, Van Mullins and Charlotte Mullins; Great great grandfather of Holden Barrett. A graveside service followed by interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.