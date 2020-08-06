GERVIS MULLINS

1/
GERVIS H. MULLINS  
of Frederick, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leafie Mullins; loving father of Randall Mullins (Lucy), and James Mullins (Nancy); brother of Peggy Mullins Bentley, the late Sandra Griggs, the late Wilburn Mullins, and the late Mona Tucker; grandfather of Jeffrey Mullins, (Lisa), Jeremy Mullins, (Maegan), Lindsay Mullins, and the late Tammetha Mullins; great grandfather of Christina Selby, Van Mullins and Charlotte Mullins; Great great grandfather of Holden Barrett. A graveside service followed by interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
