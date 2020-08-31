1/
Giannoula Mitrothanasis
Giannoula Mitrothanasis, beloved wife of the late Dimitrios Mitrothanasis, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at age 91. Loving mother of Christos Mitrothanasis (Sharon) and Panagiota Avgeropoulos (Themis); adored grandmother of seven; and great grandmother of three. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment are being held privately. Flowers may be sent to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home by 5 p.m. on Wednesday September 2, 2020, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2020.
