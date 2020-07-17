Gil Miller
Devoted and wonderful father, Papa, and life-partner passed away on July 14, 2020. He is no longer in discomfort, and for that we are grateful. Gil was passionate about protecting and supporting family - initially with his two children and later helping to educate and broaden the minds of his grandchildren. It's more than fair to say raising his children, deeply caring for his grandchildren, wanting to support his loved ones and help them to succeed in life was his life. He often said "What if...?" or "On the other hand..." to help make life interesting while promoting thinking. He loved a good debate and was infamous for asking questions to spark engaged and mindful conversation. Gil was easily among the most intellectually gifted of people and had an independent turn of mind. A passionate learner reading six books at one time, his interests included art, music, history, science, and philosophy. Creatively, he played classical piano for most of his life to the delight of the few people he would allow to hear him play. Professionally, Gil retired from K&L Gates about 20 years ago as a senior partner. He was the kind of person who did not ask for much while he gave a lot. He was a very good, decent and caring man who will be terribly missed by his daughter, Leigh Anne Miller and her partner, David and their children, Brianna, Bella, Landon, and Gavin; his son, Kevin Miller and his husband, Don and their children, Josh, Ben and Dan; and Merrily Powell, life-partner, of over 38 years, along with her sons and their families. Services at a later date. Please leave thoughts, memories and stories at lastingmemories.com
.