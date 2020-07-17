1/1
GIL MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GIL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gil Miller  
Devoted and wonderful father, Papa, and life-partner passed away on July 14, 2020. He is no longer in discomfort, and for that we are grateful. Gil was passionate about protecting and supporting family - initially with his two children and later helping to educate and broaden the minds of his grandchildren. It's more than fair to say raising his children, deeply caring for his grandchildren, wanting to support his loved ones and help them to succeed in life was his life. He often said "What if...?" or "On the other hand..." to help make life interesting while promoting thinking. He loved a good debate and was infamous for asking questions to spark engaged and mindful conversation. Gil was easily among the most intellectually gifted of people and had an independent turn of mind. A passionate learner reading six books at one time, his interests included art, music, history, science, and philosophy. Creatively, he played classical piano for most of his life to the delight of the few people he would allow to hear him play. Professionally, Gil retired from K&L Gates about 20 years ago as a senior partner. He was the kind of person who did not ask for much while he gave a lot. He was a very good, decent and caring man who will be terribly missed by his daughter, Leigh Anne Miller and her partner, David and their children, Brianna, Bella, Landon, and Gavin; his son, Kevin Miller and his husband, Don and their children, Josh, Ben and Dan; and Merrily Powell, life-partner, of over 38 years, along with her sons and their families. Services at a later date. Please leave thoughts, memories and stories at lastingmemories.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved