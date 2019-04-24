GILBERT E. BELL
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Debra Bell; one daughter, Lisa Smith
; three sons, Damon Smith, Jonathan Bell and Jared Bell; two grandchildren, DaMonyae Smith and Dakai Smith; three sisters, Robin Bell, Annette Bell and Deloria Bell; two brothers, Larry Bell and Eric Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bell will lie in state at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD on Thursday, April 25 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.