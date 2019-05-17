Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E. Washington , DC 20020 (202)-583-5400 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Canaan Baptist Church 2826 Bladensburg Road NE Washington , DC View Map Service 11:00 AM New Canaan Baptist Church 2826 Bladensburg Road NE Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

BUSSEY Captain Gilbert Ivery BuSsey, Sr. MPD-7D (Ret.) Gilbert Ivery Bussey, Sr. (Gil) passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Gil was born on September 17, 1939 in Edgefield, SC as the fourth of six children of the Reverend Alex W. Bussey, Sr. and Mattie (Phillips) Bussey. The family moved to the Deanwood section of NE Washington, DC when Gil was a toddler. He was educated in the DC Public Schools and graduated from Spingarn Senior High School in 1957. Gil enlisted in the US Air Force in 1957 and spent four years on active duty as an Airman. After his honorable discharge in 1961, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in 1962. He met and married Jane Taylor in 1963. From this 50 year union, two children were born: Pamela Maria and Gilbert Jr. In 1979, Gil was promoted to Det. Sergeant in the MPD Youth Division. In 1984, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and attained the position of Director of the MPD Boys & Girls Clubs. In this position, he had direct oversight of activities designed to positively impact children who would other wise be home alone or on the street. In 1987, Gil was promoted to the rank of Captain and was assigned to the 7th District in Southeast. He always managed those under his command with a positive attitude and genuine concern. Gil retired from the MPD in 1990 receiving a host of awards for his distinguished service. After retirement Gil enrolled at University of the District of Columbia, graduating in 1997 with a B.A. in English. He came out of retirement to work as a Public Safety Officer at Georgetown University in 1992 and retired once again in 2002. Gil was a resident of the Penn Branch neighborhood for over 50 years and a past president of the Penn Branch Citizens Civic Association. He was a Forestville Mall Walker and a mentor at the SE White House/DC Dream Center. He also traveled extensively with his siblings and his son. Gil was a devoted member of New Canaan Baptist Church for his entire life. He held various roles: trustee, treasurer, choir singer, van driver for seniors, and a security patroller. Gil loved baseball. He played and coached throughout his life and would routinely quote baseball statistics of his favorite players. He enjoyed the television game show "Jeopardy!" and enjoyed quizzing friends with trivia. He valued education and never missed an opportunity to encourage young people. Gil was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and loyal friend who will be sorely missed. Mourning his loss are son, Gil Jr. (Teresa); grandchildren, Camille and Caden; brothers, Alex (Jackie) and Ronald (Faye); sisters, Naomi Alton and Henrietta Shaw; aunt, Helen Cain; and a large group of extended family and friends. He was predeceased by both parents, wife, Jane, daughter, Pamela and brother, Charles. All may call on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. followed by his funeral at 11 a.m. at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Rd, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. All may call on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. followed by his funeral at 11 a.m. at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Rd, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746.

