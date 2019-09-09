The Washington Post

GILBERT BUTLER

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's of Assumption
14908 Main St.
Upper Marlboro, MD
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of Assumption
14908 Main St.
Upper Marlboro, MD
Notice
Gilbert Lane BUTLER  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Denise Colbert; mother, Carolyn Irene Smith; father, George Clark; four sons, Gilbert Lamont Colbert, Brian James Joseph Colbert, Jaylin Demitri Colber and An'Dre Colbert; two sisters, Carol Ann Butler and Katrina Nicole Scott; brother, Jermaine Butler and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Butler will be held at St. Mary's of Assumption, 14908 Main St., Upper Marlboro, MD on Wednesday, September 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
