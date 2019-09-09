Gilbert Lane BUTLER
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Denise Colbert; mother, Carolyn Irene Smith
; father, George Clark; four sons, Gilbert Lamont Colbert, Brian James Joseph Colbert, Jaylin Demitri Colber and An'Dre Colbert; two sisters, Carol Ann Butler and Katrina Nicole Scott; brother, Jermaine Butler and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Butler will be held at St. Mary's of Assumption, 14908 Main St., Upper Marlboro, MD on Wednesday, September 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Park.