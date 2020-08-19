GILBERT EARL HURWITZ, MD
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Dr. Gilbert Hurwitz of Potomac, MD passed away at the age of 88. Devoted husband of Doris Hurwitz; beloved father of Rhonda, Roger (Janel) and Neil; loving grandfather of Taylor, Cole and Jordan. Dedicated physician who was much loved by his patients. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations may be made to Suburban Hospital via donate.suburbanhospital.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com