

Gilbert Little



February 16, 2020, Gilbert Little, 61, of Clinton, Maryland by way of Southeast Washington, DC was selected by God to perform as lead vocalist in God's Heavenly Mass Choir. Gilbert, affectionately known as Gil, Brother Little, was born on May 27, 1958. God blessed Gilbert with two loving parents, William and Catherine Little. Gilbert had 12 siblings in total and is survived by nine his only son, Marlon, granddaughter, Serena and a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services at Johnson Memorial Baptist Church, SE, DC: Viewing 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Celebration of Life 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Repast 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Interment at Joint Base Quantico, 18424 Joplin Rd Triangle VA, 22172 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.