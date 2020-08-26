GILBERT SHEINBAUM

SHEINBAUM Gilbert H. Sheinbaum Gil Sheinbaum, a retired career diplomat of the U.S. Foreign Service, died peacefully at age 91 in his home in Vienna, Virginia on August 22, 2020. Born and raised in New York City and a 1950 graduate of New York University in history and political science, Mr. Sheinbaum first worked on Wall Street but then served in the Army during the Korean War. He entered the Foreign Service in January 1957 and has made his principal home in the Washington area ever since. He began his diplomatic career of thirty years in Asia, Africa, and Europe with an assignment as finance officer in Vientiane, Laos. Then he went to Paris 1959-61 as civil air attache. There he reported in detail on French progress and problems in building a supersonic airliner (SST), a report that persuaded President Kennedy not to go ahead with funding an American SST. In Washington next he worked on European regional economic issues for two years until he was sent to Vietnam, where he was first an advisor to the U.S. Marines in his area. This was followed by a move to Saigon to be Staff Assistant to Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker in 1967-68. In 1968 he was assigned as a political affairs officer in Copenhagen. It was there that an accident followed by recovery in the hospital had important results. He was cared for by a Danish nurse, Inger Thomsen, and they never said goodbye. She became his wife in 1971. Subsequent Foreign Service assignments together included Washington dealing with Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, Charge d'Affairs in Madagascar, and Deputy Ambassador in Malawi. Then to the Philippines as the American Consul in Cebu 1979-1983. The consular district spanned all of central and southern Philippines, including Muslim-dominated Mindanao, where an insurgency was smoldering. A major classified report that Mr. Sheinbaum wrote on the economic issues there that were exacerbated by poor government policies and exploitation by cronies of President Marcos was somehow leaked to the press. This caused an angry President Marcos to seek to have him removed, but the pressure was eased by First Lady Imelda Marcos, whose family home was in the Central Philippines, had come to know the Sheinbaums well, and persuaded her husband to drop the issue. Gil then rounded out his career back to Europe as Political Counselor in Geneva before retiring from the Foreign Service in late 1986. After his retirement, Mr. Sheinbaum continued to work on matters for the U.S. Government, including five years traveling Asia as U.S. Director of the multilateral Colombo Plan that involved 26 nations focused on economic and social development in Asia. In Washington he assisted the Pentagon to establish the National Security Education Program, followed by becoming a consultant to the State Department on a new initiative promoting cooperation among the then-unstable Balkan countries. In the latter years of his retirement he worked part time for 14 years on the declassification of State Department archives to facilitate access by scholars and the media. Mr. Sheinbaum is survived by his wife of 49 years, Inger F. Thomsen Sheinbaum of Vienna, Virginia; by two sons, Neil Sheinbaum of Oakton, Virginia, and Vincent Doisy of Lyon, France; by daughter Britt Sheinbaum Carter of Wilmington, NC; and by five grandchildren. Mr. Sheinbaum is survived by his wife of 49 years, Inger F. Thomsen Sheinbaum of Vienna, Virginia; by two sons, Neil Sheinbaum of Oakton, Virginia, and Vincent Doisy of Lyon, France; by daughter Britt Sheinbaum Carter of Wilmington, NC; and by five grandchildren.



