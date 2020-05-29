WEEDER GILBERT L. WEEDER "Gil" Gilbert L. Weeder "Gil" of Dumfries, VA went to heaven on May 25, 2020. Gil was born in Bloomsburg, PA, July 25, 1927. His mother, Lottie, died the following March. Gil, sister Lydia and brothers Robert and Horace, went to relatives for four years until their father Keely, could get everybody together in a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA. Keeley married Margaret but after Gil's first year of high school, he and Lydia joined their father in Wichita, KS. Leaving Margaret behind to take care of her mother. Upon graduation from high school, WWII was in full action and Gil wanted to join the Army but a deaf left ear kept him out. After another one and a half years of college, he moved to Silver Spring, MD, worked at a bank, and continued college in the evening. When the Korean War started in 1950, he was immediately drafted and in 1951, he was sent to the Finance Office of the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. His position was Chief of the Officers' Pay Section. Major battles for Bloody Ridge and Heart Break Ridge were just starting. When the war calmed down Gil then transferred to the Army in Tokyo, Japan. There he received a BS Degree at Sofia University in Tokyo and his military job then changed to a civilian job. After more time back in Korea as a civilian, he went to the headquarters of the Army in the Pentagon, Washington, DC. In December 1983, after twenty-two years in the Pentagon and a total Army service of thirty-three years he retired. Gil wanted to enjoy some traveling, additional college, church work, management of his rental properties, fishing, skiing, and writing a Weeder genealogical book. In Korea, he received the Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant. At the Pentagon, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. At his retirement, the Commanding General of the Army Communications Command said, "I have long been aware of your exceptionally long and valuable service to Army communications". The Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications & Electronics, HQ U.S. said, "His personal attitude, professional zeal and consummate management skills serve as a model for all those in his field and for all employees." A leading office in the US Army Comptroller office said, "Gil is professional every day in every way." Gil's office gave him a plaque reading, "Resource Manager Par Excellence. You set the standard by which others are measured." Gil is survived by his beloved of 50 years, Lee Weeder; two children by his first marriage, Bob Weeder and Carolyn K. Weeder; grandson, Jonathan D. DiSciullo. Services will be at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032, Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park at 11 a.m.Services will be at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032, Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park at 11 a.m.



