

Giorgio Vittorio Borgiotti



On August 17, 2019, Giorgio V. Borgiotti passed away at age 86 in Rockville, Maryland.

Giorgio was born on November 23, 1932 in Rome, Italy, where he and his sister Franca were raised by their parents Silio and Caterina Borgiotti. Giorgio was a dedicated student and earned a doctoral degree in Engineering from the University of Rome in 1957. He emigrated to the United States in 1965 and ultimately settled in Washington, DC in 1980. Following a distinguished career as an engineer working for various defense contracting firms, Giorgio joined the faculty of George Washington University in 1987, retiring in 1999 as a Professor Emeritus of Engineering and Applied Science. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was happiest skiing, sailing, or playing tennis. Giorgio also had a great appreciation for music and participated in Washington's vibrant choral community for many years.

He is survived by his two sons from his first marriage, Claudio and Sergio (wife Amanda); his four grandchildren, Isabella, Giovanna, Maximilian, and Gabriela; as well as his sister, Franca, who still lives in Rome. He was predeceased by his wife Janet Sexton Borgiotti, who passed in 2011.

Giorgio's life and memory will be celebrated on September 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cosmos Club, located at 2121 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club.