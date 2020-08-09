GISELA CLARK

CLARK GISELA BRIGITTE CLARK On Friday, May 8, 2020, Gisela Brigitte Clark, of North Potomac, MD and Palm Beach Gardens, FL entered the next phase of Eternal Life. She was the second of five children born to loving parents, Martha and Georg Filusch of Oppitz, Germany. She obtained her early education in Oppitz and Bautzen, Germany. Later, she matriculated at the University of Munich, and in America, she attended Montgomery College in Maryland. Gisela's dynamic personality, intellectual curiosity, unwavering resilience, effortless grace, deep compassion, selflessness, witty sense of humor, and adventurous spirit, enabled her achievement of numerous laudable accomplishments. Although her interests were many and varied, Gisela managed to attain an extraordinarily high level of proficiency in each, starting with her wonderful accordion renditions to her mastery of sketch and watercolor art. One of her great joys was treating family and friends to her exceptional culinary art productions that often centered around varied international themes and always were exquisitely tasty. Gisela was also quite the fashionista, and her talents included the production of knitting and sewing creations that continue to be cherished by family and friends, both here and abroad. As a highly skilled gardener and landscape architect, she grew prize roses among many other beautiful flowers and exotic shrubbery. Her vegetable garden, grapevines and fruit trees invariably produced an abundance of high-quality harvests. Having rescued several cats and dogs through the years, she particularly enjoyed watching a unique dog named "Bluto" help himself to apples and pears directly from the trees while standing on his hind legs. He would not taste fallen fruits - Bluto preferred picking ripened fruits directly from the trees. Having a great love of the outdoors and a keen interest in exercise and sports, Gisela enjoyed swimming, skiing, fishing, skating, hiking, biking, and yoga. As an avid racecar and vintage car fan, she traveled as a spectator to many events in the USA and abroad. An ardent traveler, she visited many foreign and domestic locations, exploring many points of interest and interacting with people from diverse cultures. During her travels, she made innumerable enduring friendships, and Gisela enjoyed reciprocal visits to her home by many guests from overseas as well as friends here in the States. She made time in her busy schedule to serve as a multi-term School Board Member of the German International School, Washington, D.C. Gisela was also a member of the Senior Officers Wives Club at several military installations to which her husband was assigned. Gisela's efficient time management permitted the business and economic analyses essential to her "spot-on" predictions and investment decisions. In addition to her many hobbies and interests, and despite the onset of significant health issues (primarily Parkinson's Disease), Gisela continued to be an avid reader of a wide variety of publications; reliably identifying and predicting market outcomes. Gisela's gregariousness, thoughtfulness, kindness, and propensity for interacting authentically with the many people she met resulted in her being truly loved, and the everlasting adoration of her family. She is survived by Charles, her devoted husband of 56 years, a loving son and daughter, Sacha and Sabine, and an admiring daughter-in-law, Christy. Gisela is also survived by a beloved granddaughter Lola and grandson Emerson, a brother Gerd Filusch, sisters-in-law Marian Miller and Irmgard Filusch, and brothers-in-law Henry Clark (Lillie) and Alois Moretti, nieces, and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Infant daughter Tania, sisters Helga Schramm and Waltraud Moretti, and brother Hans Filusch preceded her in the entry of Life Eternal. Mere words cannot describe her survivors' infinite adoration of and gratitude to Gisela. Their profound grief is somewhat mitigated by the awe of having experienced the love and care of such an exceptional individual. Gisela was laid to rest on July 1, 2020, at the Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
, by phone at 1-800-708-7644 or by mail at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.CollinsFuneralHome.com