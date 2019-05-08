

GISELA McGUIRE "Isa"

1932 - 2019



Isa Behnke McGuire passed away following a stroke on April 29, 2019, at Westminster Retirement Community in Bradenton, Florida. She was surrounded by her children, Thomas McGuire, Suzanne Schwarz and Kathleen Wolstenholme. A memorial service will be held at the Westminster Chapel in Bradenton on May 9 at 2 p.m., and she will be inurned later in the year with her husband, the late Lt. Col. (Ret.) William E. McGuire, Jr., at Arlington National Cemetery. A fun and devoted mother and grandmother, deeply loved in return by her children and grandchild, Megan Coetze, Isa is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Beer, of Peoria, Illinois and her family.