

GISELLE L. ALEXANDER-GLASKER "GiGi"

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital. Born in Washington, DC, GiGi was the daughter of James and Jerline Alexander. She graduated from Margaret Murray Washington Vocational High School in 1981. She was a federal government employee for thirty years. At the time of her passing, she worked as a Voucher Examiner at the U.S. Government Publishing Office. GiGi is survived by her son, Brandon Glasker; sister, Serena Dyer; nephew, Michael Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Additional information regarding the service can be obtained by contacting GiGi's family.



