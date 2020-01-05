Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIULIO CALLARI. View Sign Service Information Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral 4061 N. Federal Hwy. Ft. Lauderdale , FL 33308 (954)-565-5591 Send Flowers Notice

CALLARI Giulio Callari M.D. (Age 90) Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Giulio was born in Terracina, Italy, to the late Guglielmo and Armida (Bianchi) Callari. He was the second of three children all of whom remained close, no matter the distance. At the age of six, Giulio and his family moved from Terracina to Civitavecchia, Italy where he lived until World War II changed his future direction. Giulio lost his father during the war at which time his mother moved the family to Rome, Italy. In 1954, after graduating top of his class in medical school in Rome, Giulio boarded the ship Caronia from Le Havre, France to New York City, where he began his residency as an Anesthesiologist at Staten Island Hospital in New York. Giulio worked in several hospitals in New Jersey, New York and Virginia building his career in Anesthesiology. He also welcomed the birth of his two children, Richard Henry and Deborah Michelle, during this time. His children and grandchildren remained his most proud achievement. The family settled in Northern Virginia and he served as Chief of Anesthesiology for many years at Arlington Hospital and Commonwealth Doctors Hospital. It was in Virginia that he met operating room nurse Deborah "Debbie" Shaw. They had an instant connection and a love that would last the rest of his lifetime. They married in 1982. Giulio and Debbie worked together, traveled together, rode motorcycles together and retired together, settling in Fort Lauderdale in 1988. They were an incredible pair and Debbie's care, love and devotion were unmatched and inspirational. Giulio remained at home until the end, thanks to Debbie, his family and caregivers. Giulio had a passion for cars, motorcycles, women, good bread, travel, boating, jet skiing, smoking his Carltons, listening to classical music, and reading history books. He loved to spend time with his family here in the United States and Italy. He loved being near the water and in the sun. Giulio never tired of looking at the ocean. Giulio is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah M. (Shaw), his two children (with the late Elizabeth Spittler Callari); Richard H. Callari (Sara Howley) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Deborah M. Callari of Charlotte, NC. He was the precious Nonno to three grandsons; Richard H. Callari, Jr., Christopher M. Callari, and Ryan G. Callari. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Matilde Callari Galli of Bologna, Italy, as well as sister-in-law Vicki McKinney (Mac), brother-in-law Carl R. Shaw, Jr. (Janet) both of Virginia, and many, much-loved, nieces and nephews in Italy and the United States. Giulio was preceded in death by his brother Camillo Callari of Rome, Italy. In lieu of flowers or food, the family suggests a memorial donation in Giulio's name to a charity of your choosing. The family honored his life in a private gathering. A Celebration of a Life well lived for Giulio will be held at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020

