GIUSEPPE SANTINI "Joe" (Age 82)
On Monday, February 18, 2019, Giuseppe Santini of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Mirella; loving father of Maria (late Jason) Nightingale, Linda (Gennaro) Capobianco, Tony (Elisa) Santini, and Lucia (Vincent) Pino; and cherished grandfather of nine. He is also survived by two brothers Nicola and Domenico; two brothers-in-law Constantino and Vincenzino; three sisters-in-law Adelfina, Franca and Luciana; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, 11 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.