Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS B. RICHARDSON COFFER.



GLADYS B. RICHARDSON COFFER



Gladys passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was the life of the late Lester Coffer, Sr. She was the third daughter of the late William and Lula M. Gladys passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was the life of the late Lester Coffer, Sr. She was the third daughter of the late William and Lula M. Smith Richardson. Gladys the beloved mother of Gloria Williams, Joyce Leathers (the late Ozell and Lester Coffer (Alice). She was the sister to Thomas (Sarah) and Joseph Richardson. She was predeceased by sister, Blanche Richardson and brother, William, Jr. and Robert Richardson (Catherine). Gladys also leave a host of nieces, nephew, grand and great-grandchildren.

Her wake will be at 10 a.m. and serice at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Homegoing

service will be at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. The burial will be the following day.