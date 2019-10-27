Gladys Buck
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Leslie J Buck Jr.; and son Brian K. Buck. She is survived by her daughters Lenore Y. Carter (Gary), Fidelia L. Buck, Kim P. Buck, Michelle D. Buck, and Deanna M. Buck; her sons Carl W. Buck, Leslie J. Buck III, Michael A. Buck (Michele Lisi) and Duane E. Buck; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sole surviving sibling Ammie Bell; and a number of loving relatives and close friends. Visitation will be held at Clinton AME Zion Church, 223 Elizabeth Avenue, Rockville, MD on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by her Service of Triumph.