GLADYS CHEEK
GLADYS ALBERTA CHEEK (Age 89)  
Of Alexandria, VA, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur Elliot Cheek; loving mother of Larry Fitton, Garry Fitton, Barry Fitton, Donna Green and Diane Stumpf; mother-in-law of Tom Green, Connie Fitton and Tom Stumpf; sister of Durke Rorie; and sister-in-law of Margaret Rorie. Survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the Jefferson Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA, with interment to follow at the Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Charles County.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
