

GLADYS B. RICHARDSON COFFER



Gladys passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lester Coffer, Sr. She was the third daughter of the late William and Lula M. Smith Richardson. Gladys the beloved mother of Gloria Williams, Joyce Leathers (the late Ozell) and Lester Coffer (Alice). She was the sister to Thomas (Sarah) and Joseph Richardson. She was predeceased by sisters, Blanche Richardson, Ether Felton, June Carrington, Shirley Holder and Rosetta Richardson and brothers, William, Jr. and Robert Richardson (Catherine). Gladys also leave a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.

Her wake will be at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Homegoing service will be at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. The burial will be the following day.