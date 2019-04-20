Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS DACHI.



GLADYS LEE DACHI (Age 73)



Of Woodbridge, VA was born June 21, 1945 and then born into eternal life on April 16, 2019. Lee was preceded by her beloved husband Stephen F. Dachi. Lee leaves to cherish her memories a devoted son Theodore Godfrey and wife Leigh Ann Godfrey, Bunker Hill, W.V.; loving daughter Montana (Rebecca) Woodard, Moss Point, MS; grandson Matthew Godfrey and wife Lea Godfrey, Wailuku, HI; grandson David Hummel, Great Falls, MT; and grandson Sebastian Godfrey, Front Royal, VA; Also Lee leaves great-grandson Ohren Godfrey, Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughter Hunter Godfrey, great-grandson Travler Godfrey, Wailuku, HI; great-grandson Kaiden Hummel; great-granddaughter Bexliegh Hummel; and great-granddaughter Graclynn Hummel, Great Falls, MT. She will also be missed by her sweet loving K-9 daughter, Jenny Dachi, Woodbridge, VA.

Service will be held at the Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192 at Saturday, April 27. Family will be receiving friends at 11 a.m. Service starts at 12 noon. Any contributions in her memory, may be sent to the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, 8081 Innovation, Park Dr. Fairfax, VA 22031.