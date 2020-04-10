The Washington Post

GLADYS "Penny" DAWSON (1923 - 2020)
GLADYS DAWSON "Penny"  

"Penny" Dawson, age 96, of Frederick, Maryland died April 7, 2020. She is the wife of the late Harry "Sam" Dawson, Sr. Born on December 25, 1923 of Hagerstown. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Irene Eavey. She was a member of University Park Church of Christ which encompassed her life.She is survived by her children, "Bob" Dawson (Carol), Sharon Mitrothanasis, and John Dawson (Kelli), nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Barbara Dawson. She was preceded in death by her son Harry "Terry" Dawson, Jr. Penny will be laid to rest beside her husband in Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Interment services will be private.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2020
