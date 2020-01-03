

Gladys Anne Ferguson (Age 86)



Died on December 22, 2019 at her home in Reston, VA. She was born December 22, 1933 in New London, CT, the daughter of Rudolf and Mary (Wonsky) Walter. Gladys graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Teachers College of Connecticut. She married James E. Ferguson, a U.S. Coast Guard officer from Paris, TX, on May 28, 1955. The family lived in a variety of locations during Jim's 30-year military career before settling in Reston, VA in 1984. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, son Scott, and great grandson Callen Sullivan. Gladys is survived by daughter Wendy Chagaris and her husband Russell of Midwest City, OK, Melinda Bradford and her husband Ken of Reston, VA, Jamie Briscoe and her husband Stephen of Lexington, OK; son Sean and his wife, Charyl, of Locust Grove VA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be announced.