

Dr. Gladys Walton Hall



Of Washington DC passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at her home. Dr. Hall was an extraordinary woman. Her love for her family, friends, education, travel and tennis were undeniable. She was truly loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed.

Gladys Walton Hall was the youngest child of Ella Bell and Myrick Walton. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1943. Her siblings were Willa Johnson, Forrest Walton Warner, Myrick Walton and Arthur Walton. All of whom preceded her in death.

Dr. Hall, Professor Emerita, taught clinical Social Work methods courses at Howard University School of Social Work for 40 years. During that time, she served as Professor, Chaired the Direct Services Sequence and the Curriculum Committee. Dr. Hall was a licensed Social Worker with experience in the private and public sectors. Her private practice was in the comprehensive medical setting and included the treatment of depressed women.

Gladys Walton Hall leaves to cherish in loving precious memories and legacy; her niece Shelleye Warner and great niece Lovely Forrest Warner-McRoy and her nephew Jacy "Hank" David Warner, III (Maggie), all of Las Vegas, Nevada. She "wintered" there with them for several months to get away from the cold in Washington. They celebrate her life along with her children, Leland Kimani Hall (Samantha), Diarra Konata Hall (Mary) and Nailah Elaine Alston (Barry); and also in celebration are two nieces and a nephew, Tracy Johnson-Lauray (Paul), Dayna Walton Edwards, and Myrick "Ricky" Walton, Jr. (LaTorie "Torie") and a host of great nieces, great nephews, and grandchildren. Gladys was blessed to have many friendship circles that include Hartford, Ct; Morgan State University, Deltas, Howard University, Shiloh Baptist Church, the Tennis Community, Southwest Neighbors, Waterside Gym Family, Bid Whist Group, Theater Circle, Travel Group, Dining Group and other social groups with whom she shared so much and who will miss her dearly.

Gladys was a giving, gracious, grand lady who maintained her intellect and dignity to the end. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in the presence of the Lord. In light of the current pandemic, A celebration of Glady's life will be take place at a future date at Shiloh Baptist Church, Washington DC. Arrangements under the care of BK Henry Funeral Home, Washington, DC.