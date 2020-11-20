1/1
GLADYS HOLT-GILES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLADYS M. HOT-GILES  
Gladys M. Holt-Giles (formerly Cole), 66, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Washington, D.C., she is preceded in death by parents Annie M. Holt and Roy D. Holt, Sr.; brothers, Roy, Jr. and Forrest; sisters, Shirley, Lutricia, Constance; and former husband, Michael Cole. She is survived by her devoted husband of seven years, Colonel Giles; daughters, Kim and Vonetta (Partner Harvey); stepdaughters, Aprile and Katrina; stepson, Marques; sister of Joseph, Audrey, Mary, Theresa and Marvin; granddaughter, Renée and her father, Peter; numerous nephews and nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends. She worked for various federal agencies for 39 years and retired in 2009 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in Washington, D.C. as the Chief of Outreach Division, Enforcement and Program Delivery, with management responsibility in the development of communication strategies and plans to implement national campaigns and outreach materials for various targeted audiences in the motor carrier industry. She earned numerous honors and awards, letters of appreciation, and accreditations. Virtual Memorial Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. www.zoom.us: Meeting ID: 886 0463 9633 Passcode: 678493. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her honor to the Action in Community Through Service of Prince William, Inc. (ACTS) at www.actspwc.org. A more detailed obituary and guestbook available at: www.millerfuneralhome.net  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved