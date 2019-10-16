Gladys Victoria Kallimanis
On Sunday, October 13, 2019 at age 97 of Hyattsville, MD. She lived her life in service of church, family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Spiro Kallimanis. Mother of John Metzker, Jr., Gordon (Pam) Metzker, Donald Metzker, Priscilla (Paul) Cartwright, and Kenneth (Laura) Metzker. A sister, Faye Musick, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her twin sons, David Lee and Charles Ray Metzker; a son Frank Metzker in defense of his country; and two brothers, Harold and Sylvester Howard. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.