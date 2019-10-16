The Washington Post

GLADYS KALLIMANIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS KALLIMANIS.
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gladys Victoria Kallimanis  

On Sunday, October 13, 2019 at age 97 of Hyattsville, MD. She lived her life in service of church, family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Spiro Kallimanis. Mother of John Metzker, Jr., Gordon (Pam) Metzker, Donald Metzker, Priscilla (Paul) Cartwright, and Kenneth (Laura) Metzker. A sister, Faye Musick, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her twin sons, David Lee and Charles Ray Metzker; a son Frank Metzker in defense of his country; and two brothers, Harold and Sylvester Howard. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.