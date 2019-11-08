Gladys Balbus LIPKIN, RN, MS,
(Age 93)
Passed away in Washington, DC on October 13, 2019. Loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother. Graduate of Cornell/ New York Hospital School of Nursing and the Nurse Practitioner program at Adelphi University. For years, she worked as a psychotherapist, childbirth educator/Lamaze instructor, author of nursing textbooks. Loved by many. Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Nathan Lipkin, daughter, Rebecca Lipkin. Survived by children, Harriet Lipkin (Chris Sautter) and Alan (Barbara) Lipkin, grandchildren, Josh Sautter, Stephanie (Wes) Huffman, Richard (Summer) Lipkin, Sam (Julia) Lipkin and Molly Lipkin, great-grandchildren, Rebecca Huffman and Poppy Lipkin. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 10 at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, DC 20008. Reception to follow.