The Washington Post

GLADYS LOCKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS LOCKS.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GLADYS LOCKS  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is survived by her five daughters, Diane Banks (John), Lossie Mae Locks, Joaquina Spivey, Cynthia Locks and Carolyn Johnson (Charles); one son, Michael Locks (Sheila); one sister, Laura Lake; two brothers, James Lake (Helen) and Timothy Lake; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Locks will lie in state at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.