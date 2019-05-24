GLADYS LOCKS
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is survived by her five daughters, Diane Banks (John), Lossie Mae Locks, Joaquina Spivey, Cynthia Locks and Carolyn Johnson (Charles); one son, Michael Locks (Sheila); one sister, Laura Lake; two brothers, James Lake (Helen) and Timothy Lake; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Locks will lie in state at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.