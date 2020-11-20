GLADYS M. HOLT-GILES
Gladys M. Holt-Giles (formerly Cole), 66, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Washington, D.C., she is preceded in death by parents Annie M. Holt and Roy D. Holt, Sr.; brothers, Roy, Jr. and Forrest; sisters, Shirley, Lutricia, Constance; and former husband, Michael Cole. She is survived by her devoted husband of seven years, Colonel Giles; daughters, Kim and Vonetta (Partner Harvey); stepdaughters, Aprile and Katrina; stepson, Marques; sister of Joseph, Audrey, Mary, Theresa and Marvin; granddaughter, Renée and her father, Peter; numerous nephews and nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends. She worked for various federal agencies for 39 years and retired in 2009 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in Washington, D.C. as the Chief of Outreach Division, Enforcement and Program Delivery, with management responsibility in the development of communication strategies and plans to implement national campaigns and outreach materials for various targeted audiences in the motor carrier industry. She earned numerous honors and awards, letters of appreciation, and accreditations. Virtual Memorial Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. www.zoom.us
: Meeting ID: 886 0463 9633 Passcode: 678493. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her honor to the Action in Community Through Service of Prince William, Inc. (ACTS) at www.actspwc.org
. A more detailed obituary and guestbook available at: www.millerfuneralhome.net