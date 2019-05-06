

Gladys M. White (Age 80)



On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Gladys White died

peacefully in her home in Bethesda, MD. She was born on December 2, 1938 in Washington, DC to Gerard and Ketty Feltgen. She married Paul L. White, Jr. on May 2, 1959.

She had many jobs including clerk typist and bookkeeper, longest held job was at Minnesota Fabrics, where she cut material and made sample clothing. She is preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her five children, Joanne Fleming, Robert White, Catherine White, Martin White, and Barbara White; her sister, Diana Wickersham; and her five grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Mary, Jonathan and Elise. Also survived by nephew, Aaron and his son Luke and niece, Laura and her daughter Lisa.

A mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Viewing will be held prior to funeral mass beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Rapp Funeral and Cremation Services, 301-565-4100.