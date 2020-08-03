Gladys Maxwell
On Thursday, July 23, 2020 beloved woman of our family, Gladys Maxwell (born August 10, 1940); widow of James Maxwell, devoted mother of Jerome, Jacqueline, and Jocelyn. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Brionna, Royce, Constance, and Madison, and one great-grandson, James Barron Cavanaugh; one son-in-law, Christopher Duncan; sisters, Jerlene, Gloria, Calden, Delaris, and brother Tommy Lee. Graveside service to be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Brummitt Cemetery located at Old Highway in Camp Hill, Alabama at 1 p.m. Contact: xgladys1m@aol.com
.