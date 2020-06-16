GLADYS MEYROWITZ
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Gladys Meyrowitz of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leon Meyrowitz; devoted mother of the late Susan Cohen, Martin (Randi K) Meyrowitz and David (Debra) Meyrowitz; loving grandmother of Andrew, Sammy, Rachel, Sydni (Daniel), Carly, Michael (Sadie), Adam, Vincent and Michael; adored great-grandmother of Skylar and Goldie. Services are private. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.