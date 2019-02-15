

Gladys Mary Wells Napora



Passed away on February 6, 2019 at age 98, having lived a generous and fulfilling life. Gladys was born October 8, 1920 in Baltimore, Maryland, the only daughter of Irene Blakeney Wells and Robert Plummer Wells. It was in Baltimore where she met her husband, John James Napora (born 1916), an Army Warrant officer. They were married in 1942 and, as with many war brides, watched her husband depart for war. John fortunately returned, and they eventually had four children, Claudia (Buchner), Cynthia (Prejna), Robert, and Irene, while John served at numerous bases across the globe. Gladys and John eventually settled in Laurel, Maryland while John worked a Goddard Space Flight Center. Gladys was predeceased by her son, Robert in 1979, and her husband in 1994. Gladys was always active in the Catholic Church and taught Sunday School for nearly 50 years. Her senior years were enjoyed in Belhaven, North Carolina, among new friends. There, she volunteered at the local hospital and for Meals on Wheels. Ever adventurous, she traveled with her daughters well into her eighties, visiting the Holy Land, Mexico, and Australia, where she climbed the Sydney Bridge, exhausting her companions. She left the world content with a full life, thankful for giving and kind friends, and proud of her daughters, to be reunited again with her waiting husband and son.

Gladys' ashes will be placed with her husband's remains at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held from 2 to

4 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2766 S. Savanna Road, Belhaven, NC.