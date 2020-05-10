Gladys M. Owen
Departed this life suddenly on April 29, 2020 at Med Star Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. Gladys's memory will be cherished by her devoted husband, Carl E. Owen; children, Joyce Little (Harold), Joan White (Lawrence) and Ronald Pope (Celestine); granddaughter, Rhonda Gore (James), great-grandson, Kairi; sister, Tracey Charles; brother, James Brady; brother-in-law, Herbert Owen; sisters-in-law, Juanita Barksdale, Esther Marble, Mary Moore, and Estelle Powell; devoted friend, Charlotte Blount Lewis (William), other relatives and friends. Viewing at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Avenue SE, Private Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.