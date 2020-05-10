The Washington Post

GLADYS OWEN

New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Avenue SE
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Avenue SE
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gladys M. Owen  

Departed this life suddenly on April 29, 2020 at Med Star Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. Gladys's memory will be cherished by her devoted husband, Carl E. Owen; children, Joyce Little (Harold), Joan White (Lawrence) and Ronald Pope (Celestine); granddaughter, Rhonda Gore (James), great-grandson, Kairi; sister, Tracey Charles; brother, James Brady; brother-in-law, Herbert Owen; sisters-in-law, Juanita Barksdale, Esther Marble, Mary Moore, and Estelle Powell; devoted friend, Charlotte Blount Lewis (William), other relatives and friends. Viewing at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Avenue SE, Private Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
