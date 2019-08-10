The Washington Post

GLADYS POTTERTON (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Gladys S. Potterton  

Lifelong resident of Fairfax City, died peacefully on August 7, 2019. Born November 29, 1924, she was predeceased by her husbands, Walter Buckley and Cliff Potterton. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Thacker, son, Gary Buckley, three granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation on Monday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, Va. with funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, https://brhospice.org/donate. Please share a memory of Gladys at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2019
