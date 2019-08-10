Gladys S. Potterton
Lifelong resident of Fairfax City, died peacefully on August 7, 2019. Born November 29, 1924, she was predeceased by her husbands, Walter Buckley and Cliff Potterton. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Thacker, son, Gary Buckley, three granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation on Monday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, Va. with funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, https://brhospice.org/donate
