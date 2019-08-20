Gladys Areta Snowden Price
Devoted wife of the late Paul L. Price, Sr., entered eternal rest on August 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas E., Sr., and Lena Snowden. Loving mother to Paula P. Campbell, Paul L. Price, Jr. (Rose), and the late Brenda P. Henry (Ernest). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Samuel, III (Kitt), Steven (Peggy), and Scott (Keelavor) Campbell; PG Price (Marguerite), Jessica Payne (David), and Leontyne Henry; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by grandsons, Evan and Jonathan Henry; and siblings, Thomas E. Snowden, Jr. and Lillian S. Wallace (Richard). Visitation at Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4501 16th St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, August 22 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Norbeck Memorial Park. Entrusted to Snowden. www.snowdencares.com