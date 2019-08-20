The Washington Post

GLADYS PRICE (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church
4501 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church
4501 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Gladys Areta Snowden Price  

Devoted wife of the late Paul L. Price, Sr., entered eternal rest on August 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas E., Sr., and Lena Snowden. Loving mother to Paula P. Campbell, Paul L. Price, Jr. (Rose), and the late Brenda P. Henry (Ernest). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Samuel, III (Kitt), Steven (Peggy), and Scott (Keelavor) Campbell; PG Price (Marguerite), Jessica Payne (David), and Leontyne Henry; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by grandsons, Evan and Jonathan Henry; and siblings, Thomas E. Snowden, Jr. and Lillian S. Wallace (Richard). Visitation at Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4501 16th St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, August 22 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Norbeck Memorial Park. Entrusted to Snowden. www.snowdencares.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
