

GLADYS JOHNSON RICE



Gladys Johnson Rice, age 87, of Beltsville, Maryland, passed on April 21, 2019. Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert Emmert Rice, Jr. and a son, Robert Emmert Rice, III. Her surviving children include her son Rory Rice and wife Terry, daughter Robin Rice Miller and husband Ray, and daughter Roxie Rice Welch and husband Jeff. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gladys worked for Sarah Coventry Jewelry for over 20 years, starting as a saleswoman and achieving great success as a Vice President managing over 5,000 employees. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the family owned BEALL FUNERAL HOME, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rte. 3 South), Bowie, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held on May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. She will join her husband, Robert, in final rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland, where a private service will be held.