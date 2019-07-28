The Washington Post

GLADYS SIMPSON (1943 - 2019)
GLADYS MAE SIMPSON  

On Monday, July 22, 2019, Gladys Mae Simpson of White Plains, MD, was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, Joe Simpson; two sons, Carlton and Kelvin (Dana) Stroman; one sister, Doris Young (John); two brothers, Calvin (Chris) and Curtis (Drisilla) Dixon; six grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Monday, August 5, 2019, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
