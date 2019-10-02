The Washington Post

GLADYS WRIGHT

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Georgetown
2624 Dumbarton St., NW
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Georgetown
2624 Dumbarton St., NW.
Notice
GLADYS MAE PAYNE WRIGHT  

Entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She is survived by two grandchildren, Renee and Brian McKie; two sisters, Esther P. Smith (Lester) and Priscilla Fitch; a son-in-law, one sister-in-law, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Georgetown, 2624 Dumbarton St., NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
