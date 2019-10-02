GLADYS MAE PAYNE WRIGHT
Entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She is survived by two grandchildren, Renee and Brian McKie; two sisters, Esther P. Smith
(Lester) and Priscilla Fitch; a son-in-law, one sister-in-law, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Georgetown, 2624 Dumbarton St., NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McGUIRE.