GLEN WESTON

WESTON Glen Earl Weston The S. Chesterfield Oppenheim Professor of Antitrust & Trade Regulation Law Emeritus, died peacefully on July 26, 2020, five days after his 98th birthday, at his home in Naples, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy W. Noel, and her husband, Dr. Peter J. Vernimb, of Falmouth, VA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a great-great niece and nephew. Glen was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Gruver Weston (Betty, or Weedie to her family); their daughter, Sherry Sue Thomas, her husband, Elbert L. Thomas (BJ); three older brothers, Dale, Paul, and William (Bill); and his parents, Earl Putnam and Sue Petty Weston. Born and raised in Shawnee, OK, on a small farm, Glen moved east after high school to attend the University of Maryland, earning a BS in horticulture in 1943. Early in his sophomore year, he met the love of his life, Betty, a freshman at University of Maryland. Upon graduation, as a member of ROTC at UMD, he attended Officer Candidate School. Having a five-day leave to return home, he and Betty wed on Memorial Day 1943, beginning a union that endured for almost 77 years, ending upon her death in February 2020. After Officer Candidate School, Glen served two years (1944-1946) in Europe under General George S. Patton. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Silver Star for extreme bravery and courage, saving numerous men's lives from a surprise German attack. While serving in the War, he served Court Martial, experiences that would later shape and drive the rest of his life's direction, devotion, and scholarship. At the end of his military service, Glen entered law school at The George Washington University, finishing in just two years, first in his class (1948). He was the Recent Cases editor for the George Washington Law Review. Before graduation, Glen had a law firm job offer in hand and had passed the District of Columbia Bar examination. He practiced law with McFarland & Sellers in Washington, DC (1948-49), and joined The GW Law School as an assistant professor in 1949. He was a graduate fellow at Yale (1951-1952), where he studied legislation before becoming an associate professor at GW in 1954, then full professor in 1958. Professor Weston was a member of the Order of the Coif. During law school, Professor Weston became a friend and later, a professional colleague of his teacher, Professor S. Chesterfield Oppenheim (known as "Oppie"), a highly regarded scholar specializing in antitrust, trade regulation, and intellectual property. Their friendship and professional association lasted until Professor Oppenheim's death in 1988. Together they authored several books, including the four-volume The Lawyer's Robinson-Patman Act Sourcebook (1971), Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection (1974), and Federal Antitrust Laws (4th ed., 1981). Professor Weston established an endowed chair to honor Professor Oppenheim, creating a committee that successfully raised the necessary funds. In 1978, GW Law established the S. Chesterfield Oppenheim Chair in Antitrust & Trade Regulation Law, the first endowed chair at the law school, with a $500,000 endowment. Professor Weston, one of the leading experts on the Robinson-Patman Act, taught courses in the fields of antitrust, trade regulation, and intellectual property. He was instrumental in expanding GW's intellectual property course offerings, creating the first copyright course and introducing courses in patent licensing and international patent protection. Active in law school life, he served as chair of the Faculty Library Committee; he noted that the Law Library's seating and volume count fell short of the American Bar Association requirements, spearheading an initiative for additional library funding. He also served as chair of the Law School Improvement Committee, which inaugurated a student recruitment initiative. Professor Weston served as a visiting professor at Northwestern University (1963-1964), a visiting lecturer at the Australian National University and Monash University (1976), and in 1982, he was a Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Foreign & International Patent, Copyright & Competition Law. Upon retirement in 1989, he was conferred emeritus status and remained professionally involved globally. He helped draft the charter for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and was a founder and US Representative to the International Association for the Advancement of Teaching and Research in Intellectual Property (ATRIP), serving as its president from 1987-1989. While establishing himself as a law professor, Glen and Betty decided to expand their family, adopting two infant girls, Nancy Lynn, in 1953, and Sherry Sue, in 1956. They raised their family in Springfield, VA. From 1958-1975, Glen and Betty packed up the family and traveled the country over the summers. However, the one place that continued to draw them back was Naples, FL. The Weston family remembered Naples as a small fishing village with stunning beaches and warm Gulf water. The family made many memories together, including shelling, fishing for Red Snapper and Snook (which were always dinner that night), boating, water skiing to Little Marco Island, and swimming in the Gulf. From 1976-2003, Glen and Betty traveled the world, going to every continent save Antarctica. After retirement, he spent two fall semesters in Jakarta, Indonesia, to teach the University of Jakarta law professors the material to establish a new program in Intellectual Property; there were many summer stays in Geneva, Switzerland, for Glen's work with two Intellectual Property global organizations. Enjoying good health, Glen and Betty climbed Peru's Machu Picchu; visited the Alps; saw the Terracotta Warriors in China; traveled to Russia, Hong Kong, the South Pacific islands, New Zealand, Egypt, the Holy Land, and all over Europe and northern Europe. Glen and Betty moved to Naples, FL, becoming full-time residents in 1993. In 2009, they moved from their condo to Lely Palms Retirement Community into an apartment in Independent Living. They remained there until 2016, when they moved into Assisted Living at Lely Palms, remaining there until their deaths. On May 30, 2018, Glen and Betty celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Theirs was a loving and devoted marriage; they would walk the paths by the lakes, always holding hands, causing the staff at Lely Palms to refer to them as the "lovebirds." Glen led a remarkable life, yet he was a very humble man, never divulging his many accomplishments unless pressed. He truly gained national and international renown for his knowledge and scholarship; he continues to be held in high esteem at GWLaw. Glen possessed a sharp, quick wit, a great sense of humor, a kind heart, brilliance, a photographic mind, and such integrity. He was a wonderful father, and as his daughter, I am proudest of that title. I will miss him so. He was my North Star. Burial for both Glen and Betty will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A brief notice of the date and time will be placed in the paper should the pandemic allow attendance. In lieu of flowers, as Glen devoted his adult life to the law, I am asking that memorial donations be made to one of the following funds at The George Washington University Law School: 1) Intellectual Property and Technology Law Program Fund, or 2) The Glen E. Weston Memorial Scholarship, which will be endowed for a student in Intellectual Property on a need basis. Checks are payable to GWLaw; please note Glen's name and designate which fund in the Memo line; or you may donate directly online. Mail checks to The George Washington University, PO Box 98131, Washington, DC 20077-9756; or go online to donate directly to the IP and Tech Law Program: https://go.gwu.edu/memoryofgleneweston
; or to donate directly to the Memorial Scholarship: https://go.gwu.edu/westonscholarship
. An online guestbook may be accessed at https://www.fullernaples.com/tributes/Glen-Weston
