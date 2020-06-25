GLENDA McDONALD
1976 - 2020
Glenda Beatriz McDonald  (nee Contreras) (Age 43)  
Of Centreville, passed away on June 21, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. Glenda was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala to Carlos Enrique Contreras Sr. and Sara Contreras (nee Pastor-Hernandez) on December 2, 1976. She was a graduate of Chantilly High School. She married Colin G. McDonald on July 7, 2001 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Falls Church, Virginia.  She worked as a clerk for LISCR for 15 years and had a true passion for animals.  Glenda is survived by Colin McDonald, her daughter Isabel McDonald, brother Carlos Contreras Jr. and his wife Brenda and their children Emma and Mason, sister Claudia Contreras and her husband Grant James and their children Sofia and Arturo, her mother Sara Contreras, her father Carlos Contreras Sr., her father in law Lawrence McDonald, her mother in law Margaret McDonald, and many friends and family.  Pallbearers will be Carlos Contreras Jr., Grant James, Juan Rivera, Juan Carlos Rivera, Moises Contreras, Luis Contreras, Jose Lopez and Eric Lopez In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Takayasu's Arteritis Foundation or the ASPCA. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mercedes Quintos-Gomez at Annandale Family Medicine and the staff at US Renal Care. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at National Memorial Park with Rev. David Moshier officiating.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
National Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
