GLENDA N. RUBIN
On Monday, March 4, 2019, GLENDA N. RUBIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Rubin; loving mother of Dr. Anna Brady and Herbert (Rita) Rubin: dear sister of Dr. Jeremy (Robin) Musher, Dr. Jon (Ursula) Musher, Cherished grandmother of T.J., Aaron, Sarah, and Joshua Brady. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.ORG
). Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.