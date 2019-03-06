GLENDA RUBIN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENDA RUBIN.

 

GLENDA N. RUBIN  

On Monday, March 4, 2019, GLENDA N. RUBIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Rubin; loving mother of Dr. Anna Brady and Herbert (Rita) Rubin: dear sister of Dr. Jeremy (Robin) Musher, Dr. Jon (Ursula) Musher, Cherished grandmother of T.J., Aaron, Sarah, and Joshua Brady. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.ORG). Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations