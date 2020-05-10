

GLENDALE HAZEL LAW

September 1, 1917 - June 17, 2018

CLARENCE LAW "Booley"

May 10, 1915 - October 5, 2006



Booley and Hazel Law will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2020. The inurnment will be at 2 p.m.

Booley and Hazel were honest, hard-working, and fun-loving parents and grandparents. They were married for 64 years and are survived by two daughters, a son-in-law, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and were predeceased by one grandchild. Booley and Hazel are greatly missed and greatly loved.