Glenn Alan Bucklew
(Age 67)
Of Burke, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Hospital from aspiration pneumonia; son of the late Aubrey and Irene Bucklew and stepson of the late George R. Nice. He is survived by his sister, Susan Bucklew Hillmer and brother-in-law, Donald F. Hillmer, Jr. of Springfield, VA. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA, on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Residences, Inc. (CRi), 14160 Newbrook Drive , Chantilly, VA 20151.