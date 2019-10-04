The Washington Post

GLENN BUCKLEW (1952 - 2019)
  • "Dear ones, we send our warmest and kindest sympathy, Donna..."
    - Donna Fields
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Notice
Glenn Alan Bucklew  
(Age 67)  

Of Burke, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Hospital from aspiration pneumonia; son of the late Aubrey and Irene Bucklew and stepson of the late George R. Nice. He is survived by his sister, Susan Bucklew Hillmer and brother-in-law, Donald F. Hillmer, Jr. of Springfield, VA. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA, on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Residences, Inc. (CRi), 14160 Newbrook Drive , Chantilly, VA 20151.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
