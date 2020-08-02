Glenn Arthur Compton
Glenn Arthur Compton, 78, of Woodstock and Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born on New Year's Eve in 1941 in Washington DC. His parents were the late Aaron Banes Compton and Wilmoth Pauline Ethridge. He was married 57 years to his best friend and lifelong love, Sandra Wrobel, where they both attended Montgomery Blair High School.At Montgomery Blair, Glenn excelled in sports. He played Varsity Football and made the Varsity Baseball team his sophomore year which was a very big deal to him. He was scouted by the old Washington Senators for pitching in 1960.Glenn was a graduate of the University of Maryland Global Campus, earning a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. During his career, he worked at Gallaudet University, American Petroleum Institute and Red Coats. He was a Certified Facility Manager, and also an Adjunct Professor.Most of all, Glenn valued his time with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors playing golf, tennis and rugby. He had fond memories with the "Woodside Gang," his Blair friends, and "The Dirty Dozen." He and his family had many fun memories in Ocean Pines and Florida. He was a parishioner of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Maryland. Glenn's motto was always to "Look on the Brightside."In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by daughter; Lori Preston (Chris), son; Glenn "Scott" Compton, grandchildren; Hannah Preston and Allie Preston, sisters-in-law; Carol Sweeney, Katherine Jones and Jim Hennessy and, cousins; Lynn and Dan Condello, Janet Risseeuw, Paul and Dana Ethridge, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by his brother Arron Banes Compton, Jr.Services are private to the family at this time and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
