GLENN A. DOERRMAN (Age 80) of Rockville, MD died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Glenn was born in 1940 in Reading, PA, the third child of the late Frank and Julia Doerrman. Glenn is survived by his loving wife Linda. They were the first couple married at Northwood Presbyterian Church in June 1961. Glenn was the devoted Dad of Glenn "Casey" and his wife Jo as well as Andy and his wife Tammy. Glenn was also the PROUD Papa of Charley, Elizabeth, Bailey, Kayla, Shelby and Jack. Glenn is also survived by his sister Judy High and brother John and was predeceased by his brother Jim. Additionally Glenn is survived by many nieces and nephews. Glenn was blessed to be a part of two loving families and was honored to be an original "outlaw" of the Huffman Family. His memory is also carried on by his many close friends whom he considered family.

Glenn graduated from the University of Maryland in 1963. He started working for MCPS in November 1963 as an accountant and retired as an Adult Education Specialist in 1991. Glenn loved life and got the most out of it. He loved visiting Ocean City with his family. He enjoyed coaching and playing recreational softball and played into his 70's. Being a proud Papa he LOVED watching his grandchildren as they performed in sporting events, musicals, concerts, dance recitals, church events and other activities. He was also an avid Terps and Nats fan. He will be remembered for his hearty laughter and giving big bear hugs.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Rockville Nursing Home for the loving care and support they provided to Glenn and his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glenn's honor can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, Rockville Nursing Home or Rockville United Church.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for Glenn has been postponed until conditions allow for a Celebration of Life Party that would be worthy of our beloved Husband, Dad and Papa.

