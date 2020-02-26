The Washington Post

GLENN GOLDSMITH (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENN GOLDSMITH.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GLENN EDWARD GOLDSMITH  

Departed this life on February 8, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1942 to the late Ida and James Goldsmith in Uniontown, PA. He is the brother of James Goldsmith, Jr. (Georgia), David Goldsmith (Shirley), Kenneth Goldsmith (Kathleen), Joan Goldsmith and the late Ronald and Brenda Goldsmith. He was happily married to Helen Goldsmith for more than 40 years. He is also survived by a son, Glenn Goldsmith, Jr. (Laverne) and two grandsons, David and Daniel. A graduate of Fairchance George's High School in June 1960, he took some college courses. Mr. Goldsmith worked for the federal government and served in the US Army. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon