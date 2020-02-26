

GLENN EDWARD GOLDSMITH



Departed this life on February 8, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1942 to the late Ida and James Goldsmith in Uniontown, PA. He is the brother of James Goldsmith, Jr. (Georgia), David Goldsmith (Shirley), Kenneth Goldsmith (Kathleen), Joan Goldsmith and the late Ronald and Brenda Goldsmith. He was happily married to Helen Goldsmith for more than 40 years. He is also survived by a son, Glenn Goldsmith, Jr. (Laverne) and two grandsons, David and Daniel. A graduate of Fairchance George's High School in June 1960, he took some college courses. Mr. Goldsmith worked for the federal government and served in the US Army. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.