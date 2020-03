GLENN RAY LOOPER

March 22, 1941 - January 20, 2020

Glenn Looper, life-long Rockville resident and business owner, passed peacefully surrounded by his daughters and sister on January 20, 2020. Glenn lived, loved and worked his entire life in Rockville except for when he served in the US Airforce. Glenn married Rockville resident, Martha Luper and had three children. He owned and operated Looper Servicenter, Inc. - and a Gas Tank Renu franchise - for 45 years until he retired. During these years, Glenn was very involved in Rockville, serving as President of the Chamber of Commerce and participating in many civic groups, including the Masonic Lodge #195, the Civitan Club and Elks Lodge #15. He also served in a variety of professional service roles, including President of his industry association, the National Automotive Radiator Service Association (NARSA).