GLENN RAY LOOPER
March 22, 1941 - January 20, 2020
Glenn Looper, life-long Rockville resident and business owner, passed peacefully surrounded by his daughters and sister on January 20, 2020. Glenn lived, loved and worked his entire life in Rockville except for when he served in the US Airforce. Glenn married Rockville resident, Martha Luper and had three children. He owned and operated Looper Servicenter, Inc. - and a Gas Tank Renu franchise - for 45 years until he retired. During these years, Glenn was very involved in Rockville, serving as President of the Chamber of Commerce and participating in many civic groups, including the Masonic Lodge #195, the Civitan Club and Elks Lodge
#15. He also served in a variety of professional service roles, including President of his industry association, the National Automotive Radiator Service Association (NARSA).
In 1990, Glenn married Karin Dunlap, who passed away in July, 2019. Glenn is survived by Karin's adult son, Leslie; Karin's father, David Roberts and his partner, Geri Margolis; his sister, Barbara Lee Allensworth (Walter); his first wife, Martha Looper Furst; his three daughters: Teri Karr, Lisa Weiss, and Michelle Smith
(Rodney); and six grandchildren: Jennifer and Brittany Karr, Kelly and Megan Weiss, and Dennis and Matthew Smith.
At the request of Glenn, A Life Celebration will be held at the Rockville Elks Lodge #15 (5 Taft Ct, Rockville, MD 20850) on March 20, 2020 from 12 to 3 p.m. Donations may be made in Glenn's honor to Somerset Hills Learning Institute, 1810 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921, https://www.somerset-hills.org/invest/
to benefit Glenn's grandson, Matthew, and all individuals with autism.