1/
GLENN LOOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLENN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn Michael Loos  
Glenn Michael Loos, 57, of Alexandria, Virginia, died Tuesday September 22, 2020 in Virginia Beach. For 32 years, Glenn worked as an attorney for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. Visitation, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be livestreamed online via the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences: SnyderFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved